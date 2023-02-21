4 anesthesia updates in 2 weeks

Here are four anesthesia updates ASC leaders should know since Feb. 8:

1. A group of Illinois medical students developed a machine-learning system to assist in patient recovery following anesthesia.

2. A San Diego jury cleared the University of California San Diego Medical Center and former anesthesiologist Bradley Hay, MD, in a malpractice lawsuit.

3. Ventra Health tapped Angie Knight as its president of anesthesia medicine.

4. NorthStar Anesthesia will now provide anesthesia services for Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale and Wilmington, Del.-based Limestone Surgery Center.