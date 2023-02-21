Anesthesia

4 anesthesia updates in 2 weeks

Claire Wallace -  

Here are four anesthesia updates ASC leaders should know since Feb. 8: 

1. A group of Illinois medical students developed a machine-learning system to assist in patient recovery following anesthesia. 

2. A San Diego jury cleared the University of California San Diego Medical Center and former anesthesiologist Bradley Hay, MD, in a malpractice lawsuit. 

3. Ventra Health tapped Angie Knight as its president of anesthesia medicine. 

4. NorthStar Anesthesia will now provide anesthesia services for Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale and Wilmington, Del.-based Limestone Surgery Center. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast