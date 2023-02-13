Ventra Health taps president of anesthesia medicine

Ventra Health, a revenue cycle management company, has added Angie Knight as its president of anesthesia medicine, according to a Feb. 13 press release sent to Becker's.

Previously, Ms. Knight served as senior vice president of physician revenue cycle management and credentialing at OptumCare. She has also held roles at nThrive and MedAssets.

She has experience overseeing end-to-end revenue cycles at fee-for-service physician practices.

"Attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry is one of my top priorities," Steven Huddleston, Ventra's CEO, said in the release. "A growth mindset with an intense focus on providing world-class service to our clients is the expectation of each member of our team. Angie embodies my expectations, and I am thrilled that Ventra and our clients will benefit from her extraordinary talents and experience."