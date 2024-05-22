While the anesthesiologist shortage persists nationwide, some states could have more luck filling open spots than others.

New York and California have over 150 anesthesia residents, more than any other state; and over half of residents stay in the state where they train to practice medicine full-time.

Here are the 10 states with the most anesthesia residents, according to 2024 data from the National Resident Matching Program:

1. New York: 261

2. California: 175

3. Massachusetts: 131

4. Texas: 126

5. Pennsylvania: 113

6. Illinois: 111

7. Ohio: 87

8. Florida: 78

9. Michigan: 78

10. New Jersey: 49