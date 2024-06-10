Meet the leaders of the 8 best hospitals in California for cardiac care

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac care, including eight in California.
The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery, coronary interventional procedures, heart attack treatment, heart failure treatment and heart valve surgery.
Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.
Here are the leaders of the California hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)
- Thomas Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System
- Bryan Croft, executive vice president and COO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Sutter Health CPMC Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)
- Warner Thomas, president and CEO
- William Isenberg, MD, PhD, vice president and chief medical and quality officer
- Raju Iyer, senior vice president and CFO
- Mark Sevco, senior vice president and COO
El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital
- Mark Adams, MD, chief medical officer
- Carlos Bohorquez, CFO
- Cheryl Reinking, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer
- Dan Woods, CEO
- Zachary Johnson, CFO
- Mike Hoyt, COO
- Sari Nabulsi, MD, chief medical officer
- Annette Greenwood, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer
Dignity Health St. John's Regional Medical Center (part of CommonSpirit) (Oxnard)
- Wright Lassiter, CEO
- Daniel Morissette, senior executive vice president and CFO
- Terika Richardon, senior executive vice president and COO
- Kathleen Sanford, RN, executive vice president and chief nursing officer
- Robert Wiebe, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer
- David Entwistle, president and CEO
- Quinn McKenna, executive vice president and COO
- Linda Hoff, executive vice president and CFO
- Niraj Sehgal, MD, MPH, executive vice president and chief medical officer
- Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health
- Parag Agnihotri, MD, chief medical officer of population health services
- Margarita Baggett, MSN, RN, chief clinical officer
- Brenden Kremer, COO
UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights (San Francisco)
- Suresh Gunasekaran, president and CEO
- Josh Adler, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer
- Sheila Antrum, senior vice president and COO