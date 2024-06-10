Meet the leaders of the 8 best hospitals in California for cardiac care

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac care, including eight in California.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery, coronary interventional procedures, heart attack treatment, heart failure treatment and heart valve surgery.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the California hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Thomas Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System

Bryan Croft, executive vice president and COO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Sutter Health CPMC Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)

Warner Thomas, president and CEO

William Isenberg, MD, PhD, vice president and chief medical and quality officer

Raju Iyer, senior vice president and CFO

Mark Sevco, senior vice president and COO

El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital

Mark Adams, MD, chief medical officer

Carlos Bohorquez, CFO

Cheryl Reinking, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer

Dan Woods, CEO

Riverside Community Hospital

Zachary Johnson, CFO

Mike Hoyt, COO

Sari Nabulsi, MD, chief medical officer

Annette Greenwood, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer

Dignity Health St. John's Regional Medical Center (part of CommonSpirit) (Oxnard)

Wright Lassiter, CEO

Daniel Morissette, senior executive vice president and CFO

Terika Richardon, senior executive vice president and COO

Kathleen Sanford, RN, executive vice president and chief nursing officer

Robert Wiebe, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer

Stanford Health Care

David Entwistle, president and CEO

Quinn McKenna, executive vice president and COO

Linda Hoff, executive vice president and CFO

Niraj Sehgal, MD, MPH, executive vice president and chief medical officer

UC San Diego Medical Center

Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health

Parag Agnihotri, MD, chief medical officer of population health services

Margarita Baggett, MSN, RN, chief clinical officer

Brenden Kremer, COO

UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights (San Francisco)