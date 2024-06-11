Hospital cited for 'immediate jeopardy' for CRNA use in sedations 

Modesto, Calif.-based Doctors Medical Center has been cited for immediate jeopardy by CMS for using certified registered nurse anesthetists to sedate and monitor surgical patients.

The hospital has been canceling and rescheduling dozens of procedures as the California Department of Public Health investigates complaints, the agency confirmed to Becker's on May 30.

According to an internal update sent to hospital medical staff obtained by The Modesto Bee, the use of CRNAs has been put on hold as they were granted privileges for procedures they had not previously performed at the center. The medical center was found at fault for its credentialing process for CRNAs and will redo the process.

"CDPH teams are on site at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto to investigate practices that may not be compliant with state and federal requirements," a spokesperson for the department told Becker's.

CMS and the state health department will not lift the immediate jeopardy until the hospital's plan for mitigating the problem is approved. Physicians have said the complaints are about anesthesia-related medical errors, according to the Bee.

"We are collaborating with the California Department of Public Health on our action plan to address the items identified by the CDPH and will await a follow-up survey," the hospital said in a statement shared with the newspaper, adding that patient safety is the hospital's top priority.

Doctors Medical Center has a contract with Fresno, Calif.-based Valley Regional Anesthesia Associates for providing anesthesia. The contract has been criticized by anesthesiologists who claim CRNAs are used as a cost-saving measure, according to the Bee.

"No further information will be available until those investigations are complete," the CDPH spokesperson said. "CDPH is monitoring this facility and providing oversight, in collaboration with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, to ensure the facility is in compliance with requirements and practices so it can provide safe, high-quality care to patients that need it."

Becker's also reached out to CMS, Doctors Medical Center and the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists for comment on this story and will update it if new information becomes available.