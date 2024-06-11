Optum, Tenet further consolidate

Optum, parent company of SCA Health, and Tenet Healthcare, parent company of United Surgical Partners International, have made big moves in the last year, continuing their consolidation of both physicians and ASCs.

Here are eight major acquisition notes to know from the two companies:

Optum:

1. SCA Health acquired at least two cardiovascular providers in 2023. National Cardiovascular Partners comprises 21 cardiac catheterization and vascular labs. Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.-based Pivotal Healthcare has 11 affiliate practices and 14 locations.

2. In March, Optum announced plans to acquire bankrupt Dallas-based Steward Health Care's physician group, Stewardship Health.

3. Also in March, Optum received approval to bypass a state review of its planned purchase of physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic.

4. In September, shareholders from Baton Rouge, La.-based Amedisys, a home health and hospice provider, approved a $3.3 billion acquisition by Optum.

Tenet:

1. In the first quarter of 2024, Tenet acquired 45 surgery centers while also selling nine hospitals for proceeds of $4 billion to invest in the ambulatory space.

2. The company also announced plans to invest $450 million into growing its ambulatory business in 2024.

3. Tenet entered into a definitive agreement with Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health for the sale of three hospitals in South Carolina, but the ASCs in the market will remain under USPI ownership.

4. In December, Tenet purchased 55% ownership interest in NextCare and its affiliates for $75 million, a joint venture to own and operate 41 urgent care centers in Arizona.