10 major anesthesia stories from 2023

ASCs were overwhelmed by anesthesiologist shortages and anesthesia price hikes in 2023.

Here are 10 prominent anesthesia stories Becker's covered this year:

1. In January, anesthesiologist was named the highest paying job in the country in terms of median salary for 2023, according to U.S. News & World Report.

2. In January, Becker's reported on how although Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesia shortages, anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating CRNAs into health systems.

3. Also in January, Adam Spiegel, CEO of NorthStar Anesthesia, joined Becker's to discuss the complexity of the anesthesiologist provider shortage amid shrinking reimbursements. ASC growth and demand for anesthesia providers is growing, but hospital operating room capacity has remained steady, creating considerable demand for anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists.

4. In March, Cigna lowered reimbursements for non-medically directed procedures performed by certified registered nurse anesthetists by 15%. The cut was for claims submitted with the QZ modifier, which indicated a non-medically directed CRNA service.

5. In June, Becker's reported on how U.S. Anesthesia Partners, created by private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in 2012, became one of the most powerful anesthesia presences in Colorado. The cost of services grew alongside the company, which resulted in higher patient bills and insurance rates. Tensions between USAP and physicians rose, and about 1 in 3 left USAP over a three-year period.

6. In September, the Federal Trade Commission sued U.S. Anesthesia Partners and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, alleging the two groups executed a multiyear anticompetitive scheme to consolidate anesthesiology practices in Texas. The FTC alleges the group aimed to hike the price of anesthesia services provided to Texas patients and increase their own profits.

7. In October, medical billing company Arietis Health, which provides billing services to NorthStar Anesthesia, filed a data breach notice with the Texas attorney general after discovering a hacking incident. An unauthorized party became able to access consumers' names, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, state identification card numbers, addresses, Social Security numbers and protected health information.

8. Also in October, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis sent a letter to CMS requesting the removal of supervision requirements for CRNAs in the state. Colorado joins more than 20 states that have opted to remove supervision requirements.

9. In November, Becker's reported on how ASCs in many markets are facing major anesthesia provider shortages and declining reimbursements. Anesthesia costs are on the rise, but ASC leaders say payers have not adjusted their reimbursement rates to keep up, and there are no stipends being given to ASCs to offset rising costs.

10. Also in November, Portland, Ore.-based Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center canceled several hundred surgeries amid a shortage of anesthesia providers. The shortage comes after the hospitals' anesthesia staffing was taken over by Tacoma, Wash.-based, private equity-backed Sound Physicians on Nov. 22.

