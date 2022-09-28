Supply issues keeping leaders up at night and 9 more supply chain updates

Here are 10 supply chain updates for ASC leaders to know that Becker's has reported since Sept. 20:

1. Pharmaceutical company GSK launched a sustainable procurement program in effort to reach net-zero impact on the climate. A big chunk of GSK's carbon emissions, 40 percent, comes from its supply chain.

2. Drug and medical devicemakers with operations in Puerto Rico remain cautiously optimistic that the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona will not significantly disrupt the medical supply chain.

3. The FDA loosened requirements surrounding the distribution of naloxone to increase Americans' access to the opioid overdose antidote.

4. Pfizer will provide up to 6 million courses of its antiviral COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid, for the Global Fund, an organization that focuses on offering resources to low- and middle-income countries.

5. Five hospital supply chain executives spoke with Becker's about the problems keeping them up at night.

6. HHS will cover the cost for 60,000 doses of bebtelovimab, Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug, in an initiative to help uninsured and underinsured patients.

7. With COVID-19 vaccine-makers pivoting production as the virus mutates, Jim Cafone, Pfizer's senior vice president of global supply chain, said it is time for pharmaceutical companies to redevelop their logistic strategies.

8. After some pharmacies and hospitals reported running out of Moderna's omicron-targeted booster, the FDA authorized five lots of the product made at the drugmaker's Bloomington, Ind., facility, which is not authorized to manufacture the modified vaccine.

9. As Hurricane Ian nears Florida, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare — which has facilities in a number of East Coast and Southern states — is putting storm preparedness plans into place to protect patients and employees.

10. Administrator Brenda Carter joined Becker's to discuss the biggest disruptors in the ASC supply chain and staffing industry.