Experts weigh in on the supply chain's recovery from Ian and 5 more updates

Here are six supply chain updates for ASC leaders to know that Becker's has reported since Oct. 3:

1. This list details five recent acquisitions and executive moves among medical device companies.

2. Here are 10 health systems and hospitals seeking supply chain expertise as of Oct. 6.

3. Medline, a supply manufacturer and distributor based in Northfield, Ill., partnered with VendNovation, the company behind an automated medical supply vending machine, to better track supply and reduce waste.

4. Experts project it may take one to two months for logistics networks in the Southeast to fully recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian.

5. Medical devicemaker Becton Dickinson recalled 17 types of metal containers that hospitals use when sterilizing surgical tools after learning some may be capable of spreading infectious pathogens.

6. Pressure on the global supply chain is at the lowest it has been since November 2020, according to the transportation cost and manufacturing data tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.