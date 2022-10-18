A projected recession and 7 more recent supply chain developments(

Here are eight supply chain updates for ASC leaders to know that Becker's has reported since Oct. 10:

1. Pressure on the global supply chain is at the lowest it has been since November 2020, according to the transportation cost and manufacturing data. September was the fifth consecutive month of supply pressures easing closer to historical levels.

2. In response to the financial challenges hospitals are facing, many are opting to shutter pediatric units to make room for more adult patients, who are usually more profitable.

3. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, a three-hospital health system based in Newport Beach, Calif., picked Medline as its exclusive medical supply distributor in a partnership valued at $200 million.

4. Many CFOs and financial experts, including Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan Chase CEO, are expecting a recession; he anticipates an economic downturn to hit the U.S. in mid-2023. Further insight from the executives can be found here.

5. The Healthcare Supply Chain Association joined the End Drug Shortages Alliance, which represents seven group purchasing organizations aiming to solve drug shortages.

6. The FDA and CDC authorized Pfizer and Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use among children ages 5-12.

7. The FDA posted a national drug shortage warning of Adderall generics, which lists ongoing shortages of 28 products of immediate-release and extended-release tablets across six drug companies.

8. Medtronic, a medtech company based in Ireland, reported two updates to its heart devices.