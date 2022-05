Biggest private equity deals in the last year

From Gastro Health's sale to a private equity company to an anesthesia practice acquisition, here are eight private equity deals from the last year that ASC leaders need to know:

1. Private equity-backed hospital services company Synergy Health Partners acquired SoCal Anesthesia Solutions.

2. Optum reportedly purchased Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Refresh Mental Health from private equity firm Kelso & Co.

3. Audax Private Equity closed a funding round for its portfolio company Aspen Surgical Products.

4. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners secured a minority investment by Health Velocity Capital, a private equity firm that focuses on healthcare services and software businesses.

5. Private equity firm IRA Capital landed $80.7 million in financing from First Citizens Bank for ASC property acquisitions in Florida and Louisiana.

6. PartnerCare, a portfolio company of private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, snagged a deal with MidSouth Pain Treatment Center.

7. Orthopedic Ambulatory Surgery Center of Chesterfield (Mo.) secured Lync Healthcare Partners as a private equity partner.

8. Gastro Health was sold to private equity company Omers.