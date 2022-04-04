Aspen Surgical secures private equity funding

Audax Private Equity recently closed a funding round for its portfolio company Aspen Surgical Products.

The funding round was led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Hamilton Lane, Audax said in an April 4 news release.

Aspen Surgical is a single-use surgical product maker, including Bard-Parker surgical blades and scalpels, Stork labor and delivery products, Protek probe covers and Precept anti-fog masks. The company has three North American manufacturing facilities with about 1,300 employees.