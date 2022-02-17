IRA Capital gets $80.7M for ASC real estate acquisitions

Private equity firm IRA Capital landed $80.7 million in financing from First Citizens Bank for ASC property acquisitions in Florida and Louisiana.

A three-story surgical hospital in Naples, Fla., accounted for $49.2 million of the total, according to a Feb. 16 news release. The property is 86,287 rentable square feet, and it is leased to Naples Community Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center.

The remaining $31.5 million funded a portion of IRA Capital's acquisition of the 83,631-rentable-square-foot Christus Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital in Alexandria.

"We are excited to add these two best-in-class surgical facilities backed by top-tier health systems to our growing healthcare real estate portfolio," IRA Capital principal and co-founder Amer Kasm said in the news release.

The financing was provided by CIT, which was folded into a division of First Citizens Bank after a merger in January.