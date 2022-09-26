Pain Specialists of America 1st in Texas to integrate new spinal cord stimulation

Pain Specialists of America, an interventional pain management group, has integrated the new Proclaim Plus spinal cord stimulation system with FlexBurst360 therapy for patients receiving neuromodulation therapy for chronic pain.

Genaro Gutierrez, MD, medical director of Austin Surgery Center, a Pain Specialists of America practice, is the first in Texas to implant the device, according to a Sept. 26 news release.

The Proclaim Plus SCS system allows physicians to adjust dosage and treat multisite and evolving pain, according to the release.

Pain Specialists of America supports 15 locations across Texas.