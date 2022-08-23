Medtronic: 5 updates for ASC leaders to know

Here are five updates from medical device giant Medtronic since May 13:

1. The FDA cleared Medtronic's UNiD Spine Analyzer v4.0 planning platform in July. The technology uses machine learning to help surgeons plan and customize lumbar spine surgeries and predicts spinal compensation mechanisms six months after the operation.

2. Medtronic received FDA clearance and breakthrough device designation for its LigaPass 2.0 ligament augmentation system in June.

3. Medtronic named Lidia Fonseca as an independent director of its board of directors.

4. Medtronic hired Ashwini Sharan, MD, as chief medical officer of the company's neuromodulation operating unit.

5. Medtronic completed its acquisition of Intersect ENT. The acquisition grows Medtronic's ENT portfolio with the Propel and Sinuva product lines. Intersect ENT's subsidiary company, Fiagon, was not included in the acquisition.