Commonwealth Pain & Spine to open Indiana ASC

Louisville, Ky.-based Commonwealth Pain & Spine has partnered with Woodward Development and Construction to open an ASC in Evansville, Ind., according to an April 24 report from the TriState Homepage.

This will be the first of many ASCs opened by the partners, and it will be located adjacent to Commonwealth Pain & Spine's existing Evansville office.

Work is already underway at the site, and construction on the ASC is expected to begin this spring. The 10,000-square-foot building will contain two surgical suites and is expected to open in early 2025.