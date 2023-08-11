5 fast facts on the state of orthopedics

Here are five statistics offering insight into the field of orthopedics recently:

$421,770: The average pay among orthopedists in outpatient care settings, the highest-paying practice setting for orthopedic specialists.

13.7: The average number of hours orthopedists spend on paperwork and administrative tasks each week.

7 percent: The percentage of orthopedic specialists who participate in value-based care models.

$102,885: The difference in average annual pay between orthopedists who are employed ($400,632) and self-employed ($503,517).

74 percent: The percentage of orthopedists who plan to continue taking new and current Medicare and Medicaid patients.