5 ENT moves

Vanderbilt University's new otolaryngology chair and four more ENTs who moved to a new practice or added to their titles recently:

1. Douglas Mattox, MD, an ENT at Atlanta-based Emory University School of Medicine, was named to Georgia's state board of examiners for speech pathology and audiology.

2. Eben Rosenthal, MD, was named chair of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center's department of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery.

3. Bobby Mukkamala, MD, an ENT from Flint, Mich., was named the American Medical Association's chair of the board of trustees.

4. Amy Hwang, MD, joined Ear, Nose and Throat Associates of Johnstown (Pa.).

5. Tony Reisman, MD, joined Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, Fla.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.