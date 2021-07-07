10 ENTs to know

The new leader of an otolaryngology organization and nine more ENTs to know:

Amelia Drake, MD. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Drake specializes in pediatric otolaryngology, pediatric airway disorders and craniofacial anomalies. She's a distinguished professor of otolaryngology, director of the UNC Craniofacial Center and executive associate dean of academic programs at the UNC School of Medicine.

David Godin, MD. ENT and Allergy Associates (Tarrytown, N.Y.). Dr. Godin practices at three ENTA locations in New York and New Jersey. He's assistant director of the Voice and Swallowing Center, and has visited Kenya to provide ENT care in underserved areas.

Katherine Hamming, MD. Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of Illinois (Chicago). Dr. Hamming has expertise in pediatric otolaryngology and special training in cleft lip and palate. She also teaches at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and has won multiple teaching awards.

Jeffrey Ksiazek, MD. DuPage Medical Group (Glen Ellyn and St. Charles, Ill.). Dr. Ksiazek has been in practice for eight years. He received his medical degree from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Ill., and he completed his residency at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Medical Center.

Andres Orjuela, MD. Nicklaus Children's Hospital (Miami). Dr. Orjuela is the director of the otolaryngology division at Nicklaus Children's Hospital. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Otolaryngology and is involved in several other otolaryngology organizations.

Rebecca Stone, MD. Boston ENT Associates. Dr. Stone is a clinical instructor and teaches students at Harvard Medical School and Tufts University Medical School, both in Boston. Her clinical interests include pediatric otolaryngology and sleep apnea.

Mark Sukenik, MD. South Florida ENT Associates (Miami Lakes, Fla.). Dr. Sukenik received his medical degree from Emory School of Medicine in Atlanta. He completed his residency at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Coral Gables, Fla.

Mark Varvares, MD. Massachusetts Eye and Ear (Boston). Dr. Varvares joined Massachusetts Eye and Ear in 1992 and specializes in head and neck ablative and reconstructive surgery. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital and Massachusetts Eye and Ear named him chief of the Departments of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery in July.

Kathleen Yaremchuk, MD. Henry Ford Health (Detroit). Dr. Yaremchuk was recently named president-elect of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. She received her medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor and completed her residency at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Warren Zager, MD. Pinnacle ENT Associates (Wayne, Pa.). Dr. Zager specializes in sinus surgery, Botox and facial fillers. He received his medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Coral Gables, Fla., and completed his residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.