From the heads of medical societies to thought leaders in the field, here are 10 ENTs to know in 2021:

This is not an exhaustive list. To nominate an ENT to be featured in future lists, contact Carly Behm at cbehm@beckershealthcare.com.

Nicole Aaronson, MD. Alfred I. duPont Hospital (Wilmington, Del.). Dr. Aaronson received her medical degree from New York University School of Medicine in New York City and completed her residency at Yale-New Haven (Conn.) Medical Center. Her areas of expertise include tonsillectomy and vascular malformations.

Kenneth Altman, MD, PhD. Geisinger Health System (Danville, Pa.). Dr. Altman is secretary and treasurer of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. He was named chair of Geisinger's otolaryngology department in 2019, and his research interests include pre-malignant vocal fold disease, chronic cough and dysphagia in the presence of neurodegenerative disease.

Robin Dyleski, MD. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center. Dr. Dyleski is a pediatric otolaryngologist and director of Loma Linda University Medical Center's division of pediatric otolaryngology. She was featured in a 2018 patient story after performing surgery on a newborn baby with congenital high airway obstruction syndrome during a C-section.

Paul Flint, MD. Oregon Health and Science University (Portland). Dr. Flint is president of the American Laryngological Association. His clinical interests include benign and malignant diseases of the airway and procedures to improve voice.

C. Gaelyn Garrett, MD. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Dr. Garrett is the Triological Society's first female president. Along with her work as an ENT, she's a professor of otolaryngology at Vanderbilt University.

Stacey Ishman, MD. Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Dr. Ishman grew up knowing she wanted to be a doctor and became interested in otolaryngology as a medical student at Chicago-based Rush Medical College. Her research focuses on treating obstructive sleep apnea in children.

Clark Rosen, MD. University of California San Francisco. Dr. Rosen is the vice president/president-elect of the American Laryngological Association. He's a director of the University of California San Francisco Voice and Swallowing Center, chief of the division of laryngology and a professor of otolaryngology.

Kiley Trott, MD. Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, Conn.). Dr. Trott is an ENT at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital and an assistant professor of otolaryngology surgery at New Haven-based Yale School of Medicine. He received his medical degree from New York City-based Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed his residency training at Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University.

George Wanna, MD. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City). Dr. Wanna's clinical focuses include cochlear implants, hearing loss, middle ear infection and audiometry. He's the director at large for the North American Skull Base Society and was inducted to the Collegium Oto-Rhino-Laryngologicum Amicitiae Sacrum.

Craig Zalvan, MD. ENT and Allergy Associates (Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.). Dr. Zalvan is a physician at ENT and Allergy Associates' Sleepy Hollow office and is medical director at the Institute for Voice and Swallowing Disorders and chief of otolaryngology at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow. He recently spent three days in Lima, Peru, on a "Laryngology Teaching" mission for more than 200 physicians.