Ohio ASC sees uptick in knee surgeries

Greater Dayton (Ohio) Surgery Center has seen an increased number of knee replacement surgeries due to an aging population, the Dayton Daily News reported Nov. 2.

The ASC is the first in the Dayton region to offer outpatient, robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery.

Carrie Carusone, RN, joint and spine program director at the surgery center, told the Dayton Daily News that she expects the ASC will perform close to 200 procedures in 2023 with DePuy Synthes' Velys robot. The surgery center also expects to quadruple the number of joint replacements they did five years ago.

"There is a large need, and as the baby boomer population is aging that need has just exponentially increased," Ms. Carusone told the Dayton Daily News.

Greater Dayton Surgery Center expects to hit at least 600 joint replacements in 2023.