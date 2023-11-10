5 new surgical robots on the horizon

As robots become more commonplace in joint replacement procedures, here are five recently approved, announced or soon-to-launch robotic surgery systems, as reported by Becker's since Sept. 22:

1. Globus Medical is looking to launch a knee robot early next year, CEO Dan Scavilla said in a recent earnings call. Mr. Scavilla said while the launch is waiting for the FDA's green light, the company is aiming to have the robot out in the first half of 2024.

2. Stryker is gearing up for its next robotic application for spine surgery, Mako Spine, which is expected to launch during the middle of 2024 and will incorporate upcoming devices. The spine robot's launch will focus on pedicle screw placement.

3. Corin Group earned FDA 510(k) clearance for its Apollo robotic platform and software for total knee replacements. The system used Corin Group's proprietary BalanceBot technology, which helps achieve personalized dynamic balance for patients.

4. Orthopedic robot developer Think Surgical earned special FDA 510(k) clearance for its TMINI miniature robotic system for use with implants from three additional implant manufacturers. It was initially approved for use with a single manufacturer in April. TMINI includes a wireless robotic handpiece that helps surgeons perform total knee replacements.

5. Teslake is developing "mini spine robots" and their antimicrobial proprietary alloy. The mini robots under development are designed to assist spine surgeons and guide the spine to its natural position. The devices aim to improve precision and enhance safety.