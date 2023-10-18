3 technologies shaping orthopedics

Technology has become an integral part of orthopedics over the last several years. Here are three that have the potential to shape the industry.

Artificial intelligence

Mike Holmstrom, MD. President of Medical Staff at the Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Murray, Utah): Like in many other facets of life, artificial intelligence is going to become increasingly integrated into orthopedics in ways we can't currently imagine. Ultimately the goal is to improve value by improving outcomes, reducing costs and ideally both. AI is uniquely positioned to help enable this by gathering and analyzing data in ways that we can't do manually.

ChatGPT

Alex Vaccaro, MD. Spine Surgeon and President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia: In the field of orthopedics and healthcare, [ChatGPT] has been also shown to have potential benefits, especially in medical research and patient care. In academic research, ChatGPT can serve as a useful tool for researchers to increase research efficiency as well as improve their writing. As ChatGPT is trained on a database up to the year of 2022, it is able to summarize scientific information up to that point in time. By entering any scientific prompt, researchers can quickly assess an overview of the subject and better understand the pre-existing literature. ChatGPT is also able to analyze a written work and correct grammatical mistakes, check citations, as well as offer stylistic improvements. However, when using ChatGPT to generate text, care must be taken to ensure accuracy of the text as well as avoiding plagiarism.

Mixed reality

Tony Yi. Chief Technology Innovation Officer at MedVanta: Many big things will impact orthopedics, like 3D printing, robotics, and of course, the advancements in AI. What you haven't heard too much about is mixed reality and its ability to help medical providers and surgeons deliver the best treatment possible.

Mixed reality is an integration of the real world, digital, and the augmented representations of things. Before a surgery, imagine a medical team being able to plan and test a procedure by creating 3D models of bones and joints for a very complicated case. This enriched experience, insight and level of detail offered in multiple scenarios will drive higher surgical success.

