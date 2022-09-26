Whitsett Vision Group debuts lens for cataract surgeries

Houston-based Whitsett Vision Group has become the first ophthalmology group in the country to perform a cataract surgery using a new FDA-approved lens, the Lenstec ClearView 3.

Whitsett has also added a second new lens for use in cataract procedures — the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens.

The ClearView 3 lens showed success for improving patient vision in clinical trials. The team at Whitsett first performed surgery using the lens last month.

"This lens allows us to customize vision for each patient and adjust after surgery during a routine appointment," Jeffery Whitsett, MD, founder of the Whitsett Vision Group, said in a Sept. 26 press release. "It can be adjusted to meet every patient's lifestyle needs and allows them to essentially 'test drive' the lens to experience and design their best visual outcome with complete confidence."