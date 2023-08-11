Virginia's largest eye care provider adds eClinicalWorks EHR

Richmond-based Virginia Eye Institute, the largest ophthalmology and optometry clinic in the state, has integrated eClinicalWorks as its electronic health record system to manage prescriptions, track inventory and use special modules within eClinicalWorks' EHR.

VEI has eight locations and seven storefronts across the state, offering a wide range of care including cataracts, cornea, glaucoma, retina, ocular plastics, pediatric eye care and refractive surgery, according to an Aug. 10 press release.

eClinicalWorks will give VEI access to several solutions, including specialized documentation for exams, vision product data, a streamlined storefront patient experience and integrated campaigns for yearly exams and screenings.