Unifeye Vision Partners: An acquisition timeline

Management services organization Unifeye Vision Partners was formed in 2017 by a partnership between private equity firm Waud Capital and Bloomington-based Minnesota Eye Consultants. Since 2017, Unifeye has grown to 42 clinic locations and 11 ASCs.

A timeline of major Unifeye partnerships and acquisitions:

Feb. 28, 2018: Unifeye completed a strategic partnership with Upland, Calif.-based Pacific Eye Institute, which operates six clinical locations and one ASC.

Oct. 26, 2018: Unifeye acquired Minneapolis-based Northwest Eye, which serves patients in eight clinic locations.

Dec. 28, 2018: Unifeye partnered with Colton, Calif.-based Inland Eye Institute, which serves patients in two California locations.

Aug. 17, 2021: Unifeye completed two strategic partnerships with San Luis Obispo, Calif.-based Pacific Eye Surgeons and Eye Care of La Jolla (Calif.).

Oct. 6, 2021: Unifeye partnered with Palm Desert, Calif.-based Southern California Desert Retina Consultants.

Jan. 3, 2022: Unifeye added its sixth practice in California with Oceanside-based Pendleton Eye Center.

May 4, 2022: Unifeye completed its seventh California acquisition with High Desert (Calif.) Eye Center.

July 5, 2022: Unifeye completed two partnerships with Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Shaaf Eye Center and Minneapolis-based Minnesota Retina Associates.

Aug. 1, 2022: Unifeye acquired its fourth Minnesota practice with Hutchinson-based Regional Eye Center.

Oct. 3, 2022: Unifeye expanded into North Dakota through the acquisition of Northern Plains Surgery Center in Fargo, an ASC serving patients and physicians from four different practices in the state.

Nov. 1, 2022: Unifeye grew even more in California through a partnership with Eye Care of San Diego in Mission Hills.

March 3, 2023: Unifeye acquired its fifth ASC in California with Santa Maria-based Premier Surgery Center.