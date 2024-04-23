Highest-paying practice settings for ophthalmologists

Ophthalmologists have the highest annual mean wage in offices of physicians, according to updated data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect 2023 information, the most recent available.

Here are the five highest-paying industries for ophthalmologists, along with the average annual salary:

1. Outpatient care centers: $394,450

2. Offices of physicians: $323,360

3. General medical and surgical hospitals: $277,210

4. Offices of other health practitioners: $230,460

5. Colleges, universities and professional schools: $140,310