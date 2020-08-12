The best hospitals for ophthalmology in every state from 'U.S. News & World Report'

U.S. News & World Report released its 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings July 28.

U.S. News determined the rankings using three years of expert opinion from physician specialists. The top hospitals that appeared on the list were recommended by at least 5 percent of ophthalmology specialists. U.S. News ranked hospitals in 22 states.

Here are the best hospitals in every state:

Alabama: UAB Callahan Eye Hospital in Birmingham

California: Stein and Doheny Eye Institutes, UC Los Angeles Medical Center

Colorado: UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora

Florida: Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-University of Miami Hospital and Clinics

Georgia: Emory University Hospital in Atlanta

Illinois: University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago

Iowa: University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City

Maryland: Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore

Massachusetts: Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston

Michigan: Kellogg Eye Center-Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor

Minnesota: Mayo Clinic in Rochester

Missouri: Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis

New York: New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York City

North Carolina: Duke University Hospital in Durham

Ohio: Cole Eye Institute at Cleveland Clinic

Oklahoma: Dean McGee Eye Institute at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City

Oregon: OHSU Casey Eye Institute in Portland

Pennsylvania: Wills Eye Hospital at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia

Tennessee: Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville

Texas: UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas

Utah: John A. Moran Eye Center at University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics in Salt Lake City

Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison

