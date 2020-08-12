The best hospitals for ophthalmology in every state from 'U.S. News & World Report'
U.S. News & World Report released its 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings July 28.
U.S. News determined the rankings using three years of expert opinion from physician specialists. The top hospitals that appeared on the list were recommended by at least 5 percent of ophthalmology specialists. U.S. News ranked hospitals in 22 states.
Here are the best hospitals in every state:
Alabama: UAB Callahan Eye Hospital in Birmingham
California: Stein and Doheny Eye Institutes, UC Los Angeles Medical Center
Colorado: UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora
Florida: Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-University of Miami Hospital and Clinics
Georgia: Emory University Hospital in Atlanta
Illinois: University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago
Iowa: University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City
Maryland: Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore
Massachusetts: Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston
Michigan: Kellogg Eye Center-Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor
Minnesota: Mayo Clinic in Rochester
Missouri: Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis
New York: New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York City
North Carolina: Duke University Hospital in Durham
Ohio: Cole Eye Institute at Cleveland Clinic
Oklahoma: Dean McGee Eye Institute at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City
Oregon: OHSU Casey Eye Institute in Portland
Pennsylvania: Wills Eye Hospital at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia
Tennessee: Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville
Texas: UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas
Utah: John A. Moran Eye Center at University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics in Salt Lake City
Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison
