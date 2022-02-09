Stem cell eye implant could treat advanced age-related blindness

A study published in Stem Cell Reports by researchers at the University of Southern California has found that a stem cell-derived implant can improve vision and doesn't require long-term immunosuppressants, Ophthalmology Times reported Feb. 8.

"There's been some debate on whether stem cells derived from a different, unrelated person would survive in the retina without long-term immunosuppression," Mark Humayun, MD, PhD, university professor of ophthalmology at USC's Keck School of Medicine, said in a university news release.

"For instance, if you were to receive a kidney transplant, long-term immunosuppression would be required to prevent organ rejection," he said. "This study indicates the cells on the retinal implant can survive for up to two years without long-term immunosuppression."

The implant, designed to treat age-related macular degeneration, is a bioengineered scaffold implanted under the retina. It is made of donor stem cell-derived versions of the cells that are defective in dry age-related macular degeneration, the Ophthalmology Times report said.

"The most advanced therapeutics in clinical trials right now require monthly injections to slow the progression of the disease but don't improve vision," Dr. Humayun said. "The collective results from the clinical trial demonstrate the implant's potential for improving vision over the long-term in patients with advanced degeneration."