Eye surgery group expects 5% revenue growth from ASC relocation

Seattle-based Northwest Eye Surgeons, a physician-owned ophthalmology practice, wants to relocate one of its four ASCs due to "rising facility costs," according to documents filed by the Washington State Department of Health.

Five things to know:

1. Sight Partner Holdings, doing business as Northwest Eye Surgeons, is seeking a certificate-of-need exemption for the new location in Seattle.

2. The group already applied for a CON and is awaiting a decision. Because of another organization's CON application, Northwest Eye Surgeons' application is under a concurrent review process.

3. An exemption until a decision is reached would allow the group to begin construction on the ASC.

4. Northwest Eye Surgeons expects to grow patients and revenue by 5 percent due to "improved processes in the new location and better access for patients."

5. In addition to four ASCs, Northwest Eye Surgeons operates seven clinics in Washington.

