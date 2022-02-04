Breakthrough vision loss treatment spurred by Iowa clinic trials

Trials at Marshalltown, Iowa-based Wolfe Eye Clinic have led to the approval of a treatment for two vision loss diseases.

The FDA approved the drug, Genentech's Vabysmo, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema, according to a Feb. 3 press release.

Wolfe Eye Clinic is a regional diagnostic and surgical center with a variety of ophthalmology care services. It has over 50 doctors in over 40 communities throughout Iowa.

Jared Nielsen, MD, retina specialist and director of retinal clinical trials at Wolfe Eye Clinic, said: "Continuing to find innovation in the new technology that can help our patients who suffer with retinal disease is a passion of the retina physicians at Wolfe Eye Clinic. We are most grateful for the generous patients who participated in the various clinical trials that ultimately led to Vabysmo approval. Without these dedicated patients, medical advancements would not be possible."