10 ASCs with the highest volume of glaucoma surgeries

Tower Clock Eye Center-Green Bay (Wis.) Surgery Center performed over 1 percent of all glaucoma procedures performed at U.S. ASCs in 2022, according to June 29 data from Definitive Healthcare.
Here are the 10 ASCs with the highest glaucoma surgery volume, according to data from Definitive Healthcare:
- Tower Clock Eye Center-Green Bay (Wis.) Surgery Center
- Roanoke Valley Center for Sight-Salem (Va.)
- The Eye Surgery Center of the Carolinas (Southern Pines, N.C.)
- Surgery Center South (Dothan, Ala.)
- Vance Thompson Vision-Sioux Falls (S.D.)
- Stonecreek Surgery Center (Las Vegas)
- Pennsylvania Eye & Ear Surgery Center (Wyomissing)
- River Drive Surgery & Laser Center (Elmwood Park, N.J.)
- Lakeside Surgery Center (Orlando, Fla.)
- Surgical Center of El Paso (Texas)