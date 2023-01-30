What would help physicians with burnout?

Forty-five percent of physicians said increased compensation would help with burnout, according to Medscape's 2023 "U.S. Physician Burnout and Depression Report."
The report, released Jan. 27, surveyed 9,175 physicians across more than 29 specialties from June 28 to Oct. 3 about how burnout and depression have affected them in the last year. Read more on the methodology here.
Here is what physicians said would help most with burnout, according to Medscape:
Note: Respondents could choose multiple answers.
Increased compensation: 45 percent
More manageable work schedule: 44 percent
More support staff: 37 percent
Greater respect from superiors and co-workers: 36 percent
Lighter patient loads: 33 percent
Increased control/autonomy: 32 percent
Fewer government regulations: 21 percent
A new job: 14 percent
Not having to treat COVID-19 patients: 3 percent
More/easier access to personal protective equipment: 1 percent
Other: 11 percent