What would help physicians with burnout?

Forty-five percent of physicians said increased compensation would help with burnout, according to Medscape's 2023 "U.S. Physician Burnout and Depression Report."

The report, released Jan. 27, surveyed 9,175 physicians across more than 29 specialties from June 28 to Oct. 3 about how burnout and depression have affected them in the last year. Read more on the methodology here.

Here is what physicians said would help most with burnout, according to Medscape:

Note: Respondents could choose multiple answers.

Increased compensation: 45 percent

More manageable work schedule: 44 percent

More support staff: 37 percent

Greater respect from superiors and co-workers: 36 percent

Lighter patient loads: 33 percent

Increased control/autonomy: 32 percent

Fewer government regulations: 21 percent

A new job: 14 percent

Not having to treat COVID-19 patients: 3 percent

More/easier access to personal protective equipment: 1 percent

Other: 11 percent