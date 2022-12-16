Former nurse charged with tampering with medical fentanyl at ASC

A former licensed registered nurse was charged with allegedly tampering with vials of liquid fentanyl at an ASC in Martin County, Fla., where she previously worked, the Justice Department said Dec. 16.

According to the indictment, the nurse, Catherine Shannon Dunton, removed liquid fentanyl from vials, refilled them with saline and returned the tampered vials to their location for use during surgeries.

Ms. Dunton will face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to the Justice Department.