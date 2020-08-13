USPI paves way for new medical office building: 4 details

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International has a medical office building in the works, according to Batten | Shaw Construction.

1. The medical office building will occupy more than 28,000 square feet in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

2. The first floor of the two-story building will feature a surgery center. The facility will also be equipped with two operating rooms.

3. Batten | Shaw is currently working on demolition and site preparation for the project.

4. USPI delivers ambulatory services in 28 states through partnership with more than 4,000 physicians.

