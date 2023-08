USA Health has opened a new ASC — the Mapp Family Campus Surgery Center, in Fairhope, Ala. — according to an Aug. 1 report from CBS affiliate WKRG.

The new facility has six operating rooms, two procedure rooms, 14 preoperative rooms and 13 recovery rooms.

The surgery center will also be used as an educational and training center, according to the report. Physicians will begin taking clients at the ASC next month, and procedures are expected to begin shortly after.