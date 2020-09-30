Tennessee eye practice opens office with space for surgery center — 5 details

Eye Centers of Tennessee opened a second office in Cookeville, Tenn., according to a Sept. 29 announcement.

What you should know:

1. The 11,800-square-foot facility includes optical retail space, two treatment areas, several exam areas and administrative space. It's also equipped with a shell for a future surgery center.

2. The new location enables Eye Centers of Tennessee to expand its reach to underserved areas "that previously we simply didn't have space for," according to Michael Patterson, DO.

3. Construction took eight months to complete and finished in August, two months ahead of schedule.

4. Eye Centers of Tennessee operates an ASC on the first floor of its Crossville location. The Cataract & Laser Center has been in operation since 2002.

5. The practice also has locations in Jamestown, McMinnville, Byrdstown, Livingston and Sparta.

