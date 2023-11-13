Stoughton Health to open 56K-square-foot outpatient medical building

Construction is underway at Stoughton (Wis.) Health's 56,000-square-foot medical outpatient building project that is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025, according to a Nov. 13 report from The Stoughton Courier Hub.

The facility just received a $100,000 donation from One Community Bank for project expenses — the largest gift OCB has ever given an organization.

The project aims to meet the growing demand and needs of patients in the Stoughton area and its surrounding communities.

The outpatient facility plans to improve workflows, enhance convenience for patients and staff, and bring specialty clinics together into one location.