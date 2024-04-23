OhioHealth hospital to open medical office building

Columbus-based OhioHealth is nearing completion of the first phase of a $400 million expansion project, which will bring a new ambulatory space and medical office building to the system's Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus, according to an April 23 report from The Columbus Dispatch.

The first phase of the multiyear project, which includes the medical office building, ambulatory surgery space and a new parking garage, began at the end of 2023 and is expected to wrap up in March 2025.

The project's second phase will include a seven-story, 270,000-square-foot trauma and critical care center that is expected to be completed in 2028.





