Cardiology ASC approved in Virginia after 5-year fight 

The state approved a new open-heart surgery center at the Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center after a five year push, The Virginian-Pilot reported Jan. 9.

The 310-bed center will be able to start providing procedures in the space by early next year, according to the report. The center expects to perform 150 surgeries in the center in 2024.

The certificate of need approval comes after three applications, two staff recommendations, a Virginia Supreme Court decision and thousands of letters of support, Reese Jackson, president and CEO of Chesapeake Regional, told the publication.

In May, the Supreme Court ruled a former health commissioner was wrong for previously denying the system's application. The health system completed its most recent application in July.