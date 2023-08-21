BJC HealthCare to open $21.3 million St. Louis medical office building

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare plans to add a $21.3 million medical office building an hour south of the city in Farmington, Mo., according to an Aug. 21 report from the St. Louis Business Journal.

The planned 30,000-square-foot office building will house primary care services. Construction is set to begin Aug. 30 and end November 2024.

The building will accommodate up to 23 primary care providers and will house family and internal medicine providers as well as labratory, imaging and retail pharmacy services.

BJC has 14 hospitals and multiple health organizations across two states with nearly 32,000 employees. In May, the health system announced plans to merge with Kansas City-based Saint Luke's Health System in a $10 billion deal.