Here are three ASC moves throughout the Midwest that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 18:

1. The Muskegon (Mich.) Surgery Center completed a $9.3 million expansion project.

2. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners have opened a 12,000-square-foot ASC in Springfield, Ohio.

3. Kyle, Texas-based Plum Creek Surgery Center signed a 10,500-square-foot lease in Munster, Ind., and plans to open a new facility in the fall.