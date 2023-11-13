Amarillo Medical to break ground on 87K-square-foot Texas medical office building

Amarillo (Texas) Medical Specialists are breaking ground on a three-story, 87,000-square-foot medical office building on Nov. 17, according to a Nov. 13 report from MyHighPlains.com.

The practice will relocate its current medical office building to the new, larger facility, offering more space for its 52 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician associates.

The new building is set to open in 2025 and will offer primary care, specialty care, an in-house lab, enhanced radiology services, an urgent care center and a retail pharmacy.