AdventHealth invests $256M for another Florida surgical center

AdventHealth is expanding its Tampa Bay (Fla.) campus with a $256 million surgical tower.

The six-story, 300-square-foot expansion is expected to bring about 117 clinical jobs by year one and 587 jobs by year five, according to AdeventHealth's website.

The Taneja Center for Surgery will add 18 operating rooms, 96 new private patient rooms, 72 new pre- and postoperative rooms and a two-story atrium main entrance to the hospital.

The surgery center will offer robotic-assisted surgery with the Da Vinci Xi surgical system.

This is the second surgical center AdventHealth has opened or announced in the past week. The center is investing over $100 million to build a hospital with an outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast, Fla.