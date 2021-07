Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare is building a musculoskeletal institute that features a surgery center.

Here are three updates:

1. Construction is progressing on the facility, according to a July 26 LinkedIn post.

2. The roughly 180,000-square-foot center in Brookhaven, Ga., will feature 72 exam rooms, six operating rooms and four procedure rooms.

3. The facility will provide orthopedic and spine care, physical therapy and imaging services.