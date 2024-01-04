Why ASC leaders, physicians are keeping their eyes on AI

Artificial intelligence continues to make waves in the healthcare space.

Here are five ASC leaders' and physicians' thoughts on artificial intelligence and why they are keeping an eye on this technology:

Editor's note: These responses were edited lighty for length and clarity.

Pete Bekas. Administrator at Fort Apache Surgery Center (Las Vegas): I am watching the changes that AI is going to have in the healthcare space, including the use of AI in writing notes, prior authorization letters and appeals.

Qusai Hammouri, MD. Spine Surgeon at NYU Langone Health (New York City): I am fascinated by the integration of AI in medical practices and the personalization of healthcare through patient-specific surgical guides and implants. The use of AI in diagnostics and treatment planning is revolutionizing the way we approach patient care, making it more accurate, efficient and equitable.

James Loging, MD. Orthopedic Surgeon at Palmetto Bone and Joint (Chapin, S.C.): The integration of AI and machine learning further contributes to personalized medicine by analyzing vast datasets to predict patient outcomes and recommend tailored treatment plans. This data-driven approach enhances the precision of diagnosis and enables orthopedic surgeons to make informed decisions, optimizing patient care.

Andrew Lovewell. CEO at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group: Another trend that I am watching is the continued evolution of AI and large language models in the healthcare space. At this point, the jury is out on the full use case in many settings that we work in today. There is a lot of excitement and discussion about the future of medicine and the way it will look given this technological boom that we are experiencing. However, I don't look for things to change as rapidly as some are predicting. Healthcare has been one of the slowest adopters of evolving technologies or principles due to the regulatory burden and the cost curve that exists. If we could find a way to bend the cost curve on cutting-edge technologies, I would expect the deployment and use of AI and large language models to increase exponentially. In fact, as more companies develop AI, machine learning, and LLM, I do believe we will see the cost burden lessen as things become more of a commodity in our space.

Urooj Waheed, DO. Anesthesiologist at Stonebridge Surgery Center (McKinney, Texas): I am presently exploring the potential of AI to enhance real-time image-guided surgery. Specifically, our facility conducts numerous image-guided sinus surgeries, and I am keen on learning about advancements in AI that can help demonstrate real-time improvements while the surgery is being performed. Additionally, I am interested in delving into how AI can enhance patient selection for outpatient surgeries and contribute to more effective postoperative monitoring.

Read more about the trends healthcare leaders are watching here.