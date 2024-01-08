What to know about the state of ASC leadership

Here are five statistics regarding ASC leaders to know:
This data comes from the 2023 OR Manager survey.
1. Sixty-eight percent of ASC leaders reported $120,000 or more in total annual compensation in 2023.
2. Of the ASC leaders who said they are planning to leave their current employer, 22% cited burnout as the reason.
3. ASC leaders supervise an average of 40 employees.
4. Seventy-three percent of ASC leaders view their current job or position favorably.
5. Fifty-four percent of ASC leaders plan to retire in 2024 or later, with 10% planning to exit by the end of 2025.