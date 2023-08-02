What are physicians' side gigs? 

Five physicians joined Becker's to discuss their side gigs, or lack thereof.

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Question: Do you have a "side gig" to supplement your income? What is it?

Thomas Castillo, DO. Ophthalmologist in Beaver Dam, Wis.: I already have a side gig (if you wish to call it that). I have taken the position of ophthalmology/optometry service line medical director for Marshfield Clinic Health Systems. I'm hoping that this new role will allow me to address the problems that the eye care specialists are currently facing and bring a brighter outlook for the future.

Margarett Ellison, MD. Oncologist at Sterling Physician Group (Tallahassee, Fla.): Consulting for several device/drug companies, medical malpractice chart reviews and going to law school currently so I can phase out of medicine altogether.

Todd Harburn, DO. Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Mackinaw City, Mich.: The decision of physicians to engage in a side gig to supplement their income is obviously a personal decision and could result from a variety of factors. One example could be the amount of debt from their undergraduate and medical school educations, such as when post-graduate medical resident physicians engage in medical moonlighting opportunities (when legal, of course). Another reason could be the need to meet the basic cost of living in one's particular region of the country where they have been hired (or chosen) to establish their practice. Still, others may choose to simply have additional income for their hobbies, vacations, and/or other personal interests, investment opportunities, or philanthropic and community projects they desire to be a part of or contribute to.

Regardless of the reasons, however, one may run the risk of time spent away from family, or being overly engaged in their work, which could be detrimental to one's patients and/or even one's own physical and mental well-being. I chose not to engage in a side gig during my career and was fortunate enough not to have to do so, although, like any physician and their family, we faced some challenging financial times on occasion. Thus, in my opinion, a physician who is considering some side opportunity to supplement their income obviously has to seriously and honestly evaluate their personal situation as well as examine their own motivations as to whether or not that decision is in their best interests at that particular time in their life and medical career.

Emme Jackson, MD. Plastic Surgeon at UPMC Western Maryland (Cumberland): Rental investments and stock investments.

Sheldon Taub, MD. Gastroenterologist at Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center: Physicians should be able to do their job adequately, so that they do not have to supplement it with side gigs. However, if you're motivated, side gigs are readily available, including medical legal work, moonlighting, working for drug companies and doing research.