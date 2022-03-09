The physician workforce by the numbers

The physician workforce is changing day by day. Here are 10 things to know about the current landscape:

1. One in 5 physicians were employed by corporate entities by January 2021, a report by Avalere Health stated.

2. As of January 2021, 49.3 percent of physicians were employed by hospitals, according to a report by Avalere Health.

3. A shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians is expected to occur by 2034, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges' "The Complexities of Physician Supply and Demand: Projections from 2019 to 2034" report.

4. New York is expected to have a surplus of 14,875 physicians by 2030, while California is expected to experience a shortage of 32,669 physicians.

5. Sixty percent of ASCs are fully physician-owned, according to Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report.

6. Physicians work an average of 51 hours per week, according to Medscape's 2021 "Physician Compensation Report."

7. Twenty-two percent of physicians saw a reduction in work hours in between Oct. 6, 2020, and Feb. 11, 2021, Medscape's 2021 "Physician Compensation Report" cited.

8. Forty-seven percent of physicians say they're burned out, according to Medscape's 2022 "Burnout & Depression Report."

9. Twenty-three percent of physicians report having too many rules and regulations as the most challenging part of their job, Medscape's 2021 "Physician Compensation Report" stated.

10. Fifty-five percent of physicians say they would take a salary reduction to have a better work-life balance, according to Medscape's 2022 "Physician Lifestyle & Happiness" Report."