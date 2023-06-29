'That keeps me up at night': This ASC administrator's worst fear

Running an ASC can be a high-pressure job that comes with a host of challenges.

Jared Travis, RN, administrator of Oxford (Miss.) Surgery Center spoke with Becker's to discuss his worst fear as an ASC administrator.

Note: This response has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Jared Travis: Any administrator's worst fear, in reality, should be a terrible patient outcome. Whether it be paralysis or death, anything. That keeps me up at night. The financials we can get through, we can deal with, we can turn around. But a terrible patient outcome just really should be top priority.